Woodbury County sees increase in COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 159 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on June 26, there are a total of 3,112 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 43.

SDHD mentions that 2,649 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 262 total hospitalizations that 217 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.