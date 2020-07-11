July 11: Woodbury County sees another double-digit COVID-19 day, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 159 tests on Friday.

The county’s health department also reported no new virus-related deaths, which maintains the death toll at 44.

Chart data courtesy of Siouxland District Health Department

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:57 a.m. on June 11, there are a total of 3,318 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

SDHD mentions that 3,099 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 285 total hospitalizations in the county, 232 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

