Woodbury County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Monday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,761 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,648 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, one new recovery was tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department. No new deaths were reported.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 218 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 146 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.