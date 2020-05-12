Woodbury County sees 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed four additional COVID-19 deaths along with 314 new cases in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

The county tallies 1,988 positive cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths.

Also included in the total number of cases are 594 recoveries. 94 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded a countywide total of 134 coronavirus hospitalizations, including 68 patients discharged from hospitalization.

The health department confirmed 6,775 tests for the virus have been completed.

The four deaths include one man 81 or older, one woman between 61 and 80, one woman between 41 and 60, and one man between 41 and 60.

In a press release, SDHD said many of the tests being reported Tuesday were collected over 10 days ago in Nebraska on Woodbury County residents.

SDHD said the test results were finally loaded into Iowa’s system after the Nebraska Department of Public Health was contacted regarding the issue.

Most of the new positives are a result of targeted testing of meatpacking plant workers conducted in

Nebraska at the end of April, according to SDHD.

