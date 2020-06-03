Woodbury County confirms 37th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the virus in Woodbury County, Wednesday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,786 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,867 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 136 new recovery was tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths. The death reported Wednesday was a man between the ages of 41 and 60.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 227 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 157 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced on May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.