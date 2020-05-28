Woodbury County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Thursday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,669 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,394 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 59 new recoveries were tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 209 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 130 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced last week that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them throughout the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.