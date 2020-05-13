Woodbury County COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000, new deaths confirmed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths along with 50 new cases in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

The county tallies 2,038 positive cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths.

Also included in the total number of cases are 674 recoveries. 80 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) records a countywide total of 147 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 73 patients who have been discharged.

According to the health department, the additional deaths include one man between the ages of 41 and 60 and one man 81-years-old or older.

The health department confirmed 6,996 tests for the virus have been completed on county residents.

