Woodbury County sees 18th COVID-19 death, 63 new cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 and 63 new cases in Woodbury County on Monday.

The county tallies 2,278 positive cases of COVID-19, including 18 deaths.

Also included in the total number of cases are 925 recoveries. 12 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) records a countywide total of 172 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 93 patients who have been discharged.

The health department confirmed 8,454 tests for the virus have been completed on county residents.

Courtesy, SDHD

