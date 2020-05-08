Woodbury County sees 116 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, Friday.

The county tallies a total of 1,542 positive cases of COVID-19, including seven total deaths.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) is unable to provide updated recovery numbers as of this writing. Previously, 314 recoveries were reported.

The health department is planning to hold a joint press conference Friday at 2 p.m. to update the community on COVID-19.

