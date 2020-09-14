Woodbury County seeking new rural board members

Woodbury County is looking for at least 4 candidates to join two boards left open by a new Iowa state law.

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) –Woodbury County is looking for at least four candidates to join two boards left open by a new Iowa state law.

Katie Colling was in the second year of her second term on the Woodbury County Board of Adjustments when she received an email informing her that she must step down. She says it came as a surprise and she wasn’t alone.

“There was a person on the planning and zoning and then Dwight was on the Board of Adjustment with me, so we both got the same message at the same time,” said Colling.

It was a decision out of the county’s control. When HF 2512 passed in June, members of the Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Commission not living in rural Woodbury were forced to step down.

“I think it was a good combination where there was both rural and city representation on the board of adjustment. You could ask questions coming from a different perspective that may be opened up, new solutions, it never really was to close doors, it was always to find the right solution,” said Colling.

Now, if you would like to join the Woodbury County Board of Adjustment or the Planning and Zoning Committee, you must live outside of the city limits of any Woodbury County city.

“Luckily, it’s a five-member board, each board and commission is made up of five members so we still have three members on each body so we still have enough people to meet and conduct official county business, but really what we are trying to do is a market get out in the community and let people know that we have these openings,” said Gleiser.

David Gleiser is the director of Community and Economic Development. He says anyone at least 18 years old who meets the residency requirements can apply.

“It is challenging, and it can be somewhat quite monotonous at times, but really it’s fun work and I really suggest if you have any interest at all, you should make an application,” said Barbra Parker, a board member on the Planning and Zoning Committee.

The director of Community and Economic Growth says if you are interested in joining either board, you can call the Woodbury Economic Department or click here for the link to the application.