SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County is looking for your input for grid-scale solar power.

In August of this year, the Woodbury County Supervisors passed a measure that outlines a procedure for individuals to put solar on their homes.

Now, they’re looking to expand what utility companies can do with the technology but they need the input of citizens of the county on how that would impact them.

“Essential that people do communicate with us and let us how they feel as far these different systems,” said Woodbury County Zoning Coordinator Daniel Priestly, “I think it’s essential to come to the meets so that we can distinguish because right now we have mixed policy as far as the private or residential base that was recently passed.”

Currently, they are holding an input hearing in the Moville Community Center but they will also hold a public meeting on September 25th at the Woodbury County Courthouse.