Woodbury County residents will vote on $50 million bond for new jail on Tuesday

Officials have been discussing a new jail in Woodbury County for months, but the voting day is less than two days away for voters to decide if the jail will be built.

The cost to build the new jail would be $50 million. But jail board members said they hope to cut that cost for taxpayers by earning money from temporarily housing federal inmates.

The new jail would be built off of 28th St. Near HW 75. It would be able to hold at least 440 inmates and have room to expand if need be.

Officials said the new jail is essential since their current jail is a ticking time bomb.

The jail currently sits at overcapacity with 230 beds. The H-Vac system could give out any minute, forcing all inmates to move to other jails.

The jail was built on an old gas station and harmful benzene gas is seeping out of the ground.

In order to repair the current jail and not address the overcapacity problem, it will cost taxpayers $25 million.

Some locals have concerns over federal inmates coming into Woodbury County and mental health issues not being properly addressed.

KCAU 9 wanted to know what Siouxland was thinking about the upcoming vote, so this morning we created a poll on our Facebook page for viewers to either vote for or against the new jail.

As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, we had 430 votes and 66% voted for and 34% voted against.

In order for this bond vote to pass the county will need 50% approval plus one more person.