Woodbury County residents voting on $50 million bond referendum for new jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots on a bond referendum for a new law enforcement center.

Voters in Sioux City had mixed emotions about paying for a new jail. Some said they don’t believe a new law enforcement center is needed.

But, those that support the measure said if it’s not done now, the cost will only increase.

They said it’s only a matter of time before the current jail fails.

Woodbury County Supervisor, Keith Radig, said a new Law Enforcement Center isn’t about luxury, it’s about necessity.

“If it does not pass, we’re going to be stuck in a position where we’re still trying to keep the band-aids on this building to keep it going a little while longer because it does need to be replaced,” said Radig.

Some voters agree with Radig. Others are concerned a new facility isn’t a necessity.

“I think it’s been 20 or 25 years ago they built the current facility. Now they’re talking about how it’s going to fall down and all these problems with it. Well, where was the upkeep all those year?” said Tim Bottaro, Siouxland voter.

“I just feel it’s something our community needs. We need to make sure everybody is safe. Again I don’t think financially, it’s a hardship for people that pay taxes,” said Mary Worden-Fiedler, another Siouxland voter.

Kevin Hotchkiss, a Siouxland voter, said he doesn’t feel like he has much of a choice.

“I think if we don’t vote for it it’s probably going to cost us a lot more in the long run. So I’m basically for it,” said Hotchkiss.

Radig said if the proposed new Law Enforcement Center fails it will cost more than $22.5 million over the next few years to repair the current facility.