SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Both Republicans and Democrats in Woodbury County held their precinct caucuses Monday night.

This year is an off-year caucus meaning there is no presidential election. Leaders of both the Democrat and Republican parties in Sioux City said this year’s precinct caucuses hold importance.

Woodbury County residents made their presence felt at various caucusing locations in Sioux City.

“So it’s going to be the very first time for me to participate, so I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but it is nice that it is in person so it’s a learning experience. For me, leadership matters, I’ve ran for office before. It didn’t work out then, but I still want to stay involved locally,” said caucus participant Jake Jungers.

Another participant, Latomah Hauff, said, “Well, instead of griping about the way things are, it’s better to be involved and feel like you’re doing something. Doesn’t matter which side you’re on.”

At North Middle School nearly 30 people participated.

The Woodbury County Republican Co-Chairperson explained what’s in play for this year’s precinct caucus.

“This is for the grassroots, kind of the mainstream Republican voters, to get introduced to candidates, to sign up to be a delegate to the county convention and to be elected for office as a precinct committee person from Woodbury County,” said Suzan Stewart, Woodbury County Republican Co-Chair.

The Woodbury County Democrat’s Chairperson shared that this year’s caucuses were held virtually for the Democratic Party.

“With the Omicron surge, we decided that you know maybe it’s best to keep our people from interacting with each other so that we’re not spreading it amongst our groups,” said Jeremy Dumkrieger, Woodbury County Democratic Chairperson.

Dumkrieger highlighted the importance of this year’s caucus, despite it not being a presidential election year.

“We organize our party this way. This is what we do, you know, Iowa Democrats have always gotten together for the last, what, almost 40 years now,” said Dumkrieger.

It’s all done in preparation for the Iowa primaries.

“This is also an opportunity for people to be elected for important roles as precinct leaders where they can work on campaigns,” said Stewart.

The Iowa primaries are scheduled to take place on June 7 this year.