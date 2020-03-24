Woodbury County residents asked to vote from home for special election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Voters in Woodbury County are being asked to vote from home for an approaching special election, even after the postponement of the election to July.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill updated voters Monday morning at the courthouse about the delayed election.

Voters were scheduled to vote to fill a vacant county board seat on April 14, but Secretary of State Paul Pate moved that to July 7 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even so, Gill is still asking voters who received an absentee request frrm to fill it out and return it and vote from home.

“So that special election is to go ahead and mail those request forms in that they received,” Gill said. “We will mail them a ballot and once we get the ballot back, they will be counted on election day July 7.”

Gill also said they are urging voters to submit absentee ballots from home for the general election in June.