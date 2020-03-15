Woodbury County Republicans held convention to agree on platform, candidates, and delegates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As elections keep marching closer, political parties work to make sure they come out on top.

Over at Sergeant Bluff High School, the Woodbury County Republicans held their convention to agree on a local platform, nominate candidates for local races, and decide who will be the delegates moving forward.

Party leaders said they’re ready to bring the fight on election day.

“They need to know that their efforts as volunteers and their votes matter and they need to get out and work hard for our Republican candidates from this point forward until election day,” said Robert Stewart, Woodbury County Republicans.

At the convention, Sioux City local Justin Wright was chosen to face off against Tim Kacena for the District 2 seat on the county board.