Woodbury County reports six more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 77 new tests reported.

The county’s health department reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 38.

SDHD mentions there are 2,298 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department reported a total of 245 hospitalizations and 183 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has 2,963 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 10:20 a.m. on June 11.

There are 627 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

