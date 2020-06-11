SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.
Health officials said the additional cases are from the 77 new tests reported.
The county’s health department reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 38.
SDHD mentions there are 2,298 individuals who have recovered from the virus.
The county’s health department reported a total of 245 hospitalizations and 183 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has 2,963 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 10:20 a.m. on June 11.
There are 627 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
Latest Stories
- Woodbury County reports six more cases of COVID-19
- Siouxnami Waterpark to have staff, customer safety policies in place
- LAMB Theatre announces the first naming gift for new theater
- Marijuana advocates launch campaign in South Dakota for November election
- Newsfeed Now: Monuments beheaded; Massive beehive removal goes viral