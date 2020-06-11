Woodbury County reports six more cases of COVID-19

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 77 new tests reported.

The county’s health department reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 38.

SDHD mentions there are 2,298 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department reported a total of 245 hospitalizations and 183 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has 2,963 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 10:20 a.m. on June 11.

There are 627 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories