Woodbury County reports six more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 134 new tests that were reported on Thursday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 3,049 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, as of 10:30 a.m. on June 19.

The county’s health department confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remain at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,561 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials have reported a total of 256 hospitalizations with 206 of them hospitalized and discharged.

