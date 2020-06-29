Woodbury County reports six more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 166 tests reported on Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on June 29, there are a total of 3,147 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 43.

SDHD mentions that 2,658 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 264 total hospitalizations that 219 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

