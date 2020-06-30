Woodbury County reports seven more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 209 tests reported on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:50 a.m. on June 30, there are a total of 3,156 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 43.

SDHD mentions that there are 321 additional recoveries from the coronavirus in the county, brings the recovery number to 2,979.

Woodbury County has 134 active cases of the virus.

Health officials reported that out of the 268 total hospitalizations that 220 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

