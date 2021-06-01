Woodbury County reports no new COVID-19 cases

(KCAU) — For the first time since February, Woodbury County health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

According to Siouxland District Health, Woodbury County has been on a steady decline of COVID cases for a few months, with Tuesday being the first day since February no new cases were reported.

“You know, we’re trying to get some lessons learned from what, what did we learn from this process, a lot of thinks that we’ve never done before as a health department, and so how can the things that we’ve done in this emergency lead us to do things a little bit better the next time something happens or even in the day to day public health activities,” said Tyler Brock.

Brock said people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public spaces and consider getting a vaccination.