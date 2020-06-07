Woodbury County reports nine more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 153 new tests reported.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county has 2,914 cases of the virus as of 11 a.m. on June 7.

SDHD said there are no new recoveries on Sunday, meaning the recovery number is still at 2,110.

There are 767 active cases of the coronavirus in Woodbury County.

The county’s health department said that there will not be an update on the number of hospitalization and how many have been discharged on Sunday but there will be one on Monday.

So, the numbers are still 233 total hospitalizations with 165 of them hospitalized and discharged.

The county’s death toll remains the same at 37.

Latest Stories