Woodbury County reports five new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

The additional cases are from the 173 new tests that were reported on Monday.

Health officials said there are two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 41.

The additional deaths are two older women between the ages of 61 and 80.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 3,015 cases as of 10:44 a.m. on June 16.

There are 2,454 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

SDHD mentions the county has a total of 256 hospitalizations with 192 of them hospitalized and discharged.

