Woodbury County reports five more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 121 tests that were reported on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on June 23, there are a total of 3,077 positive cases of COVID-19.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,596 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 257 total hospitalizations that 211 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

