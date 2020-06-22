Woodbury County reports eight more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported eight more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 143 new tests that were reported on Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 3,068 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, as of 11 a.m. on June 22.

The county’s health department confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,587 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

There are 439 active cases in Woodbury County.

Health officials have reported a total of 257 hospitalizations with 211 of them hospitalized and discharged.

