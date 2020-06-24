Woodbury County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 149 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:35 a.m. on June 24, there are a total of 3,085 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,630 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 258 total hospitalizations that 213 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

