Woodbury County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.

The county’s total number of cases is 2,157.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Saturday, which means the death toll is still at 17.

SDHD said 870 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials reported 161 total hospitalizations as of May 16 and 89 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

SDHD mentions that 7,703 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.