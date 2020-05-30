Woodbury County reports 41 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 41 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

The additional cases are from the 265 new test results that were reported.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:30 a.m. on May 30, Woodbury County has a total of 2,732 cases of COVID-19.

SDHD announced that 1,586 people have recovered from the virus.

Woodbury County has 1,146 active cases of the coronavirus.

There are a total of 210 hospitalizations as of May 30 and 143 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

The county’s death toll remains at 34.

Health officials said they made a correction to the number of discharged patients after receiving some more information and that’s why the number is lower on Saturday that it was on Friday.

SDHD announced last week that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.