Woodbury County reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases are from the 297 tests that were reported on Friday.

The county’s health department reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 37.

Health officials said that 2,110 people have recovered from the virus.

SDHD mentions that there have been a total of 233 hospitalizations with 165 of them hospitalized and discharged.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 2,900 cases of COVID-19.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 11 a.m. June 6.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

