Woodbury County reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19.
The additional cases are from the 297 tests that were reported on Friday.
The county’s health department reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 37.
Health officials said that 2,110 people have recovered from the virus.
SDHD mentions that there have been a total of 233 hospitalizations with 165 of them hospitalized and discharged.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 2,900 cases of COVID-19.
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 11 a.m. June 6.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
