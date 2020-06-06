Woodbury County reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases are from the 297 tests that were reported on Friday.

The county’s health department reported no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 37.

Health officials said that 2,110 people have recovered from the virus.

SDHD mentions that there have been a total of 233 hospitalizations with 165 of them hospitalized and discharged.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Woodbury County has a total of 2,900 cases of COVID-19.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 11 a.m. June 6.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories