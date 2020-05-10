Woodbury County reports 36 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county’s total number of cases is 1,626.

Health officials mention that Woodbury County’s death toll is still at eight.

SDHD said there are 124 total hospitalizations and 55 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

There have been 5,435 COVID-19 tests completed in the county.

The county’s health department mentions that recovered case numbers are still unavailable but “we hope to begin reporting them again soon, which will show a lot of recoveries.”