Woodbury County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 256 new test results reported.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 38.

Woodbury County has 2,182 individuals who recovered from the virus.

SDHD said there have been a total of 238 hospitalizations with 176 of them hospitalized and discharged.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:06 a.m. on June 9, Woodbury County has a total of 2,945 positive cases of COVID-19.

SDHD announced on May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.

