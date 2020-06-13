Woodbury County reports 16 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the new cases are from the 182 new tests that were reported on Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:55 a.m. on June 13, Woodbury County has a total of 2,995 cases of COVID-19.

SDHD confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning the death toll remains at 39.

The county’s health department mentions there are 2,401 people who have recovered from the virus.

Woodbury County has 555 active cases of the virus, as of 10:55 a.m. on June 13.

Health officials reported a total of 249 hospitalizations and 187 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers are being updated in real-time and for the latest numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

