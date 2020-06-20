Woodbury County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 175 new tests reported Friday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 3,054 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, as of 11:11 a.m. on June 20.

The county’s health department confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,578 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have remained flat, with 256 total hospitalizations reported, 209 of them currently hospitalized and discharged.

