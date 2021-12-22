SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The county board of supervisors approved the new redistricting changes that passed during Monday’s commission meeting.

The majority of the changes to the county’s precincts are minor.

County Board chairman Rocky de Witt explained why shifting populations in Woodbury County affect voting precincts.

“Precinct, as a voting bloc, are limited to about 3,500 people. Districts are limited to since there’s 5 of us, we’re limited to about 20% each of the voting bloc. Again, the census is important. It’s there for a reason, and it kinda keeps everything level and fair.”

The supervisors also passed the final reading of the wind-energy ordinance. However, the board needs to wait 30 days before finalizing the ordinance.