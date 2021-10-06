Woodbury County redistricting committee discuss changes to election maps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County redistricting committee met for the first time on Wednesday.

The group will be making changes to the local election maps from the new census data. According to members of the committee, very few changes need to be made but due to growth to the Whispering Creek area, that precinct will need to be divided.

“There’s the restriction there that any precinct cannot have a population over 3,500 and we’ve seen a lot of growth in the south Morningside precincts,” said Pat Gill.

The committee will have 60 days after the state redistricting is passed to submit changes to the Secretary of State office.

In a special session Tuesday, the Iowa Senate voted to reject the first set of maps redefining Iowa’s legislative and congressional districts.

The vote was 32-18 to reject Senate File 620 and came down along party lines. Republicans hold a majority in both the Iowa Senate and House.