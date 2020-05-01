Woodbury County primary and special elections to have 5 polling locations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Commissioner Patrick Gill announced Friday that the County came to an agreement with a former Iowa state senator who filed a lawsuit over the number of polling places available for two upcoming elections.

Gill said in a release, that it is in the best interest of Woodbury County citizens to have five polling places for the June 2 Primary Election and the July 7 Special election for the Board of Supervisors.

Gill had originally planned for only two polling places to be open and that residents would vote via absentee ballots with them being delivered through a dropbox or mailed in. This was to hopefully prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sioux City businessman and former state Senator Rick Bertrand then filed a Petition for Injunction against Gill and the county, saying the plan would put Republicans at a disadvantage.

The new plan is to have a polling place in each of the five state representative districts in Woodbury County. Those locations will be in Oto, Sergeant Bluff, Moville, downtown Sioux City, and the northside of Sioux City. The county will mail residents of where their assigned polling place will be.

Gill said that steps will be taken to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 by limiting the number of people voting at a time at each polling location. He is still encouraging people to use absentee ballots to vote as a way to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Should the risk of exposure to the coronavirus subside, Gill may increase the number of polling place in the county.