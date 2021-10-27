Woodbury County prepares for upcoming election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –This year’s elections will be a bit different from last cycle.

For 2021, Iowa will require absentee ballots to be in by close of election, not just post marked by election day and ID will be required at the polls, but day of registration will be allowed and early voting will be open at the Woodbury County Courthouse on Saturday.

Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections, Pat Gill said this election will help get ready for 2024.

“It’s good to have this election to deal with legislative changes, to make sure that we’re doing everything, plus the fact that we implemented new technology as far as electronic poll books,” said Gill.

Polls will be open November 2 at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.