Woodbury County prepares for upcoming census

Woodbury County wants a better picture of the people living within its borders. That's why it's going the extra mile, this time, to make sure more people are counted and fewer people are left behind.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County is preparing for the upcoming census, but trying to get an accurate count can be difficult.

“I feel like we always believe there are more people here than what the census says and so that’s why it’s so important that we get an accurate count,” said Gleiser.

Community and Economic Development director, David Gleiser, said a lot of people go uncounted during the census and that means less money for Sioux City.

“We want to be counted. That way we get money for our schools, for our police, for roads, and that is the way that we get funding here,” said Norma Delao, the career planner for Iowa Workforce Development.

“Last census, the state of Iowa lost a congressional seat and our congressional districts were redrawn. I think that is probably one of the most glaring examples of what can happen when your census declines,” said Gleiser.

To avoid that, Woodbury County is working to get more people to fill out the census. A committee has been formed to get the word out about the census and it’s importance, especially among immigrants.

“To help us people of influence and existing relationships at the community level and the grassroots level to ensure that those fears are pacified and that people feel safe in participating,” said Gleiser.

The US Census is also hiring Siouxlanders to get those people counted.

“It’s also a good opportunity for people who want to have a temporary job. There are good jobs available. It’s a federal position,” said Delao.

The Sioux City Census Committee is holding an event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at the Mary Treglia Community House.

They will have translators on hand to make sure everyone is comfortable and gets all the census information they need.