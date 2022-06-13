SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nearly a week after Iowa’s primary election, Woodbury County officials conducted an audit of two precincts.

Volunteers, along with County Auditor Pat Gill, hand-counted the ballots from precincts 14 and 15.

The count matched what the automated counter had reported on election night.

Gill said it’s important for these audits to take place.

“We absolutely welcome it because anything we can do with today’s day in age about what people are thinking about the election process, anything we can do sure that up is a good thing,” said Gill.

Iowa’s State Auditor requested an audit of at least one precinct in each county. The audit is not required by law.