Woodbury County participating in new emergency alert system

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County is switching to a new emergency notification system on June 30.

According to a press release from Woodbury County Emergency Management, a new alert system, known as Alert Iowa, will be used to send out statewide emergency notifications through text, voice calls, email, and social media.

Alert Iowa will begin on June 30, officials provided the following instructions for Iowa residents to sign up for the new system.

Create an account on the Woodbury County web portal

Download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Text WoodburyIA to 672-83 to receive all Woodbury County alerts.

To opt-in to your community’s alerts: Text “your city” followed by “IA” to 672-83 (i.e. MovilleIA)

Find more information on this website.