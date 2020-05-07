Woodbury County parks to remain closed despite Reynolds proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All Woodbury County Conservation Board facilities, including campgrounds, will remain closed through May 15 despite Governor Reynold’s Proclamation that allows Iowa campgrounds to reopen.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel made the announcement Thursday morning.

The closures will be re-evaluated next week and are subject to future extensions as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

The closures include:

Woodbury Couty Conservation Board Campgrounds

Rental cabins,

Enclosed shelters,

Restrooms,

Playgrounds,

Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Heissel stated that this is the right decision at this moment in time.

“Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases. We are concerned about the health and safety of our community. We will continue to assess the situation and continue with the Siouxland District Health Department,” Heissel added.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks with closed facilities include:

Little Sioux Park near Correctionville

Snyder Bend Park

Bigelow Park

Browns Lake near Salix

Southwood Conservation Area

Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland

Midway Park near Moville

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps, and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use including:

Hiking

Fishing

Hunting

Bird watching

General recreation

All restroom facilities will remain closed.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board encourages all folks to follow recommendations by the Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet apart and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your coughs or sneezes in your sleeve or elbow, and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

Education events, programs, and Nature Center rentals are canceled until further notice.

Program and facility updates will be made available on their website and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Facebook page.

For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.

