SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the weather getting warmer, Woodbury County Conservation Board is preparing their public parks for the summer season.

According to a release, campgrounds, cabins, restrooms, and shelters at Woodbury County’s parks will open Friday, April 29, for public use.

Parks opening that day will include Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. However, Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park will remain closed due to road replacement and other improvements being made within the park. The release stated the conservation board anticipates having the park open by June 1st or sooner.

The Woodbury County Conservation Department will hold a “Camping Kickoff Weekend” event May 6 to 8 at Southwood Conservation Area, Little Sioux Park, and Snyder Bend Park. The event is first-come, first-served and campers will have to register and pay fees for each night of camping and will receive promotional items, including a coupon for one night of free camping later during the 2022 season at any of the county’s four campgrounds. Cabin rentals at Little Sioux Park, Southwood, and Snyder Bend Park are not included in the promotion.

The swimming beach at Little Sioux Park will open on May 28. Beach hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. This beach is not staffed by lifeguards.

Cabin facilities are available to rent at Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, and Southwood Conservation Area. Reservations for cabins and enclosed shelters can be made year-round online.