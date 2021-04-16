Woodbury County parks to open at end of April

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parks in Woodbury County will open their amenities at the end of this month.

The Woodbury Conservation Board has announced campgrounds, cabins, restrooms, and shelters at Woodbury County parks will open on April 30.

Parks that are opening include:

Brown’s Lake, Bigelow Park

Southwood Conservation Area

Fowler Forest and Preserve

Little Sioux Park

Camping rates are $25 for electrical sites with water, $23 for basic electrical sides, and $17 for primitive sites. Campsites cannot be reserved and are first-come, first-serve.

April 30 to May 2, the conersvation department is holding a “Camping Kickoff Weekend” event at the parks listed above.

Learn more on this website or by calling 712-258-0838.