SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Farmland owned by Woodbury County will soon go up for auction ending its days of being rented out.

The Woodbury County farm was purchased for just over $40,000 over 100 years ago and the property will go on auction at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center.

The money from the sale of the property will go into the reserves for future projects.

“Land, once you still it, it’s gone. It’s been a good asset for the county and kind of hate to give it up but the time is right to try and sell and we’ll just put it in the strict reserve for potential use down the road,” said County Finance Director Dennis Butler.

Based on recent sales in the area, it’s estimated the farmland could sell for roughly $1.5 to $2 million.