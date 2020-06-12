Woodbury County officials report more than 10 new COVId-19 cases, one new death

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 205 new tests reported.

The county’s health department reported one new virus-related deaths, which brings the death toll to 39.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) mentions there are 2,361 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

According to the IDPH, Woodbury County has 2,976 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 576 active cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as of 10 a.m. on June 12.

All Iowa COVID-19 information is updated in real time on the Iowa Coronavirus dashboard.