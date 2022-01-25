SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday marked National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and Woodbury County officials are starting the process of putting together the election board to be used for the next two years.

Auditor Pat Gill said the pandemic temporarily halted the process of recruiting precinct election officials.

He said the county has been working hard to make sure numbers are up and there are enough poll workers for each election.

“People retire. We have a lot of folks that are getting into the retirement age and they come and go so we’re always interested in recruiting new folks and getting them trained so that they could participate and help us out with elections for the next two years,” said Gill.

People are encouraged to call the courthouse if they are interested in becoming a precinct election official.