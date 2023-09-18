SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Registration is a vital part of participating in the election process. Election officials say getting documents in order before going to the polls can make it that much easier on election day.

KCAU 9 spoke with Woodbury’s Commissioner of Election Patrick Gill about when you should register.

“Concerned about is when you move or if you change your name or something along those lines for voter registration. That’s primarily what we do most of the time when we aren’t getting ready for the next election, it’s keeping our voter registration database up to par,” Gill said.

If you need information about how or where to register, you can contact your local county election officials