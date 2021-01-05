Woodbury County officials meet to discuss new law enforcement center plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City officials met up to roll out a plan for a new law enforcement center on Tuesday.

At the current law enforcement center, jail authority, along with members of the Woodbury County Supervisors and the sheriff’s department took a deep dive into the blueprints of the new law enforcement center in a closed meeting.

The authority plans to have the project ready for construction as soon as spring comes around.

“On behalf of the people of Woodbury County, we want to move forward on this project as efficiently as we can and we want things to be in place as quickly as we can with the new building and that’s basically what we talked about,” said Ron Wieck, of the Woodbury County LEC Authority.