SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week is National Crime Victim’s Rights Week and at the Woodbury County Court House, members of the community, law enforcement, and the courts met in solidarity for victims of all crimes.

Organizers shared statistics on violence in our community and encouraged attendees to support victims whether or not they speak with law enforcement.

“It’s important to show support for victims so that they feel emboldened to come forward and report their crimes and also we can help connect them to services that maybe can recuperate their losses or hopefully try to make them whole,” said Lt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department.

If someone is a victim of a crime but doesn’t feel comfortable speaking with authorities, the Iowa Helpline is available for victims to call at any time at 1(800)770-1650.