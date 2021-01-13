Woodbury County officials exploring early retirement program

Woodbury County supervisors are looking for ways to save a little money, and some longtime employees are being targeted.

The board is looking to explore options for putting together an early retirment program as a cost-saving measure. The overall age of the county staff a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s supervisor meeting.

According to board Chairman Rocky DeWitt, offering early outs would have to be carefully monitored.

“If the early retirement works for a couple employees or three or four, we don’t want to drain one department. You know, for one example we got some of that age but at the same time we want to make it attractive. And if we can save several thousand dollars, 10, 20, 50 thousand dolllars, we’re going to investigate and make sure it works for everybody.” DeWitt said.

Supervisors unanimously approved a committee that will explore the idea with other counties and government entities already offering an early retirement package.